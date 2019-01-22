Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is releasing surveillance video of a burglar in action in hopes someone will recognize him and lead to an arrest.

The suspect was captured on camera breaking into the Bravo Supermarket at 6643 NW 2nd Avenue on October 31, 2018.

It was 2:00 a.m. when the thief broke into the store through the ceiling.

Once inside, he ransacked the business, stealing cigarettes, cigars and lighters. He also got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register.

Then, the thief got away the same way he got in, by climbing back up into the ceiling.

If you think you recognize the guy, call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.