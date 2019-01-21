Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A couple lying on the ground in a park to watch last night’s Super Blood Wolf Moon lunar eclipse was run over by a West Palm Beach police officer.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., at the height of the eclipse, the officer was patrolling in the park and driving around 5 mph when his vehicle struck the pair.

The man and the woman were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, police say the man and the woman, both 24-years-old, live nearby. Because the park was “extremely dark,” officials believe they were trying to watch the eclipse when they were run over.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

