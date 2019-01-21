Filed Under:Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Local TV

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a number of offices and agencies will be closed.

Federal, state, county, and municipal offices will be closed as will public schools, colleges, and universities. Miami-Dade and Broward courts will also be closed.

Also closed are most banks and stock markets. Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

Libraries will be closed.

There will be no garbage pick up in Miami-Dade but there will be curbside recycling pick up.

There will be garbage collection in Broward. 

Miami-Dade and Broward transit buses will operate on a normal schedule as will TriRail.

Malls and supermarkets will be open.

