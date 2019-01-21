Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A group of moon gazers who hit Ponte Vedra Beach to watch Sunday night’s Super Blood Wolf Moon lunar eclipse forgot to keep an eye on the tide – and you can pretty guess what happened.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said their car had to be pulled out of the Atlantic early Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the car’s occupants had been watching the eclipse and failed to notice the high tide coming in.

No injuries were reported, but their car was swamped and had to be towed out of the water.

