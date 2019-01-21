Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people, including a teenager, were taken to the hospital after someone opened fire on a child’s birthday party in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday near a playground of an apartment complex at Southwest 260th Street and 139th Avenue.

The teenage girl that was shot is expected to be ok.

Neighbors identify her by her Facebook name “Pretty Kerra. Social media pictures show her hospitalized, surrounded by friends.

Witnesses said someone opened fire on people in a parking lot.

“I just heard shooting and I saw people dropping to the floor, everybody running in different directions, it was really scary, it was really scary, it was like a war zone basically,” said Lina. “A big war zone with a lot of kids, it was pretty sad.”

Miami-Dade police worked well into Monday morning, gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses.

Two males and two females were hit by gunshots. All are listed in stable condition.

Witnesses say there were about 30 people at the birthday party.

“Kids were just out here having a good time,” said one neighbor. “I do not know. A whole lot of gunfire constantly in the neighborhood. Unfortunately, the kids suffer for it.”