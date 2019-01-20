  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Florida, Local TV, Miramar, Murders, Pablo Ibar, South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— A Florida jury has convicted a man for three murders in a case that is being closely watched in Spain.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that after 22 hours of deliberation a jury found Pablo Ibar guilty on Saturday.

Ibar had previously been convicted of the 1994 murders of Casimir Sucharski, Sharon Anderson and Marie Rogers. A surveillance camera in Sucharski’s Miramar home had captured the fatal shootings.

The state Supreme Court in 2016 granted a request for a retrial.

The court concluded that Ibar’s lawyer should have hired an expert to question whether the murderer in a grainy surveillance camera video was actually Ibar.

Ibar was born in South Florida to a Spanish jai-alai player and only took Spanish citizenship after being initially convicted in 2000.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s