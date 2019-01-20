Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An immigration advocate is reacting to President Donald Trump’s proposal for immigration reform and border security.

“The only thing we want right now and the only thing we will accept is a permanent solution for our DREAMers and our TPS beneficiaries,” Florida Immigrant Coalition Spokesperson Melissa Taveras said.

That’s the message from spokesperson Melissa Taveras with the Florida Immigrant Coalition in response to President Trump’s proposal on immigration and border security.

“It’s no good. No good,” Taveras said.

President Trump announced what he could do in exchange for Democrats to approve a bill funding a multibillion-dollar steel barrier wall.

The president said he could help DREAMers with a 3-year extension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy or DACA. It’s meant to allow people who came to the u-s as children illegally a chance to stay.

President Trump also said he could extend the Temporary Protective Status program or TPS for three years. That helps legal immigrants live and work in the U.S.

“For the president, through his administration, remove these protections and then try to reintroduce them somehow seems like a manipulation of messaging,” Tavares said.

TPS, which also helps thousands of Haitians in the U.S. following the deadly earthquake, is still being fought in federal courts. It was originally scheduled to end in July but recipients are safe, for now, while the court battle continues.

The Supreme Court likely won’t hear a case about DACA. Lower courts blocked the Trump administration from ending it in 2017. Taveras is hopeful both sides will come to an agreement.

“Locally, our previous Congressperson Carlos Curbelo was very much an advocate and supporter of DREAMers. Senator Lindsey Graham many years ago,” Taveras said.

Spokespeople for Democratic Congresswomen Debbie Murcasel-Powell and Debbie Wasserman Schultz told CBS 4, they don’t support the president’s proposal, similar to their party leadership.

Meanwhile, Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are in favor of the plan, keeping in line with their party leaders. It’ll be the first bill to go before the Senate attempting to end the shutdown.

But House Democrats won’t buy into it. That’s leaving DREAMers and TPS recipients wondering still what’s in store for their future.

“They’re tired. They’re frustrated. They are leery of making plans. They’re leery of buying homes,” Taveras said.