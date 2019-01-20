  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Miami-Dade, Murder-Suicide, Northwest Miami, Police, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early-morning murder-suicide in northwest Miami-Dade County is being investigated by Miami-Dade police.

Police spokesman Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the shooting took place just after 6 a.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 71st Street.

Another person was shot near Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 65th Street at around the same time, police said.

It is unclear if the shootings were related.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

