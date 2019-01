Statewide Alert In Effect For Missing Teen Girl From HomesteadAuthorities are searching for a missing teenager from Homestead.

Bundle Up, South Florida! Temps Expected To Be In The 40s Monday MorningGet ready for a cold blast of air as you step outside Monday morning.

Super Wolf Blood Moon Eclipse Coming Sunday NightGet ready for an amazing celestial event this weekend. Anyone who glances up at the night sky on Sunday, Jan. 20, will be in for an epic celestial show. A total lunar eclipse and best of all, you won't have to stay up late or get up early to see it!

'This Is Such A Blessing': Florida Quadriplegic Who Gained Fame With Exoskelton At College Graduation Receives Keys To Wheelchair Accessible VanA South Florida quadriplegic who gained national fame by using an exoskeleton to walk across the stage at his college graduation at FIU, was given the keys to a donated wheelchair accessible van Friday.

Young Bucks On Turning Down WWE, Plans For All Elite WrestlingThe Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, talk about turning down WWE to go with All Elite Wrestling, and their plans going forward.

Florida Teen Pornography Victim Recruited While Playing FortniteA Broward County man is under arrest accused in a child pornography case that started through the popular online game Fortnite.

'Get Out Of Here, You Clown': Florida Homeowner Foils Burglary With Two-Way Talk CameraA sneaky prowler attempting to break into a home in Fort Lauderdale was stopped in his tracks by the homeowner who spotted him on surveillance video lurking around a window.

$1.4 Million Batman Comic Collection Stolen In FloridaA Florida man is reaching out to the comic-collecting community, hoping to reclaim nearly 450 valuable comic books that were recently stolen.

MIA Lost Luggage To Become Treasures For Goodwill ShoppersAll that luggage left behind by MIA travelers will soon be put to better use.

Facing South Florida: Affordable Housing CrisisCBS4's Jim DeFede sits down with Matthew Rieger, President & CEO of the Housing Trust Group.