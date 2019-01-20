  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Affordability, Affordable Housing, CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Housing, Income, Jim DeFede, Living In South Florida, Local TV, Matthew Rieger

CBS4’s Jim DeFede sits down with Matthew Rieger, President & CEO of the Housing Trust Group.

Rieger says that over a third of Florida households pay more than 30 percent of their income on housing while a fifth of Floridians, more than 780,000 households, pay more than 50 percent of their incomes on rent.

“When half of what you make goes to rent, you are barely able to stay afloat.”

So rather than accept this, what can be done?

We discussed different scenarios.

Jim DeFede

