Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready for a cold blast of air as you step outside Monday morning.

A cold front has moved through the region and with the loss of sunshine Sunday night the temperatures will fall rapidly into the 40s by Monday morning.

In addition to the colder temperatures, the wind will make if feel even colder with wind chills down to or just below 40 degrees.

The cold front is associated with a massive storm that has already impacted the Northern Plains bringing snow and a cold blast to Chicago.

By Monday it will be moving over Eastern Canada but as it continues to strengthen there it brings an Arctic Blast to much of the Eastern United States.

Mid-Atlantic cites are expecting single-digit low temperatures Monday morning with dangerous wind chills.

Areas in New England will be dealing with snow and ice prior to this cold blast of air.

The chill here in South Florida will be brief however. As soon as Monday night an ocean breeze will try to reestablish itself keeping temperatures mild especially near the coast.

With a clear sky and a light breeze it may be cool over the interior but not as cold as Monday’s low temperatures.

The ocean breeze will only increase by the end of the week which will lead to seasonable temperatures and a few passing showers.

Given the persistent and expanding drought anytime a cold front passes and the wind picks up it does raise the fire danger.

This will be something to watch Monday and Tuesday as relative humidity drops and wind speeds increase.