WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) – Iconic South Florida chef Norman Van Aken is known internationally for introducing “fusion” into modern cooking and is considered to be the founding father of New World Cuisine.

The celebrity chef recently opened his newest fine dining restaurant in Wynwood called Three, serving up his signature internationally flavored dishes with locally grown vegetables.

WATCH: Lisa Petrillo’s Taste of The Town at Three

The beautiful bar at Three is also part of the fun.

The signature Lucky Number 3 drink is the most popular and it is our featured Digital Bite!

Here is the recipe in case you’d like to try to make it home.

Lucky Number 3 cocktail:

Ingredients: (Put all of these ingredients into a large shaker)

2 oz. Knob Creek Whiskey

¾ oz. light agave nectar

¾ oz. lemon juice

1 oz. Blood Orange Juice

1 egg white

Shake vigorously and pour over large cocktail glass with fresh ice.

Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Enjoy!

Three is open 6 nights a week for dinner and Sunday Brunch.

