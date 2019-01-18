Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Milo, a Queensland Koala at Zoo Miami, is in excellent health. That is the outstanding diagnosis after the 7-year-old animal underwent a medical exam Wednesday.

Zoo officials say Milo underwent a series of procedures as part of an overall health exam and in preparation for the arrival of Rinny, a 3-year-old female Koala that arrived from the Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina on September 21.

Now that Milo has been given a clean bill of health, he can look forward to being introduced to Rinny in the next several weeks.

The hope is that they will get along and that Zoo Miami may be celebrating the birth of a koala in the not too distant future!

Koalas are arguably the most iconic of Australia’s wildlife. Found in the eucalyptus forests of Eastern Australia, these arboreal animals can consume close to 2 pounds of eucalyptus leaves a day. They are very selective in eating only the most nutritious and tastiest leaves of certain trees. When not eating, they can sleep for up to 18 hours a day!

Though they are often referred to as koala “bears,” they are actually marsupials and not related to bears at all. A newborn koala is called a “joey” and it is born blind, hairless and the approximate size of a bumblebee. As soon as it is born, it instinctively climbs into its mother’s pouch where it continues to develop for approximately 6 months before emerging as an adorable furry miniature version of its parents.

Koalas are threatened by development, drought, and fires, which have resulted in the loss of close to 80% of their natural habitat. In addition, they are the victims of dog attacks and being hit by cars when they come to the ground to get to other trees.