Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI is releasing a series of photographs of an unidentified bank robber wanted for robbing at least seven banks in six states, including Florida, in the last three weeks.

Investigators have dubbed him the “Traveling Bandit” based on the great distances he has covered committing these robberies. They believe the robber may strike again in the near future given his pattern of past robberies.

His crime spree started in Aventura at a Capital Bank on December 28, 2018.

He also hit an Asheville, North Carolina Suntrust Bank, on Jan. 2, 2019, and a Johnson City, Tennessee Mountain Commerce Bank on Jan. 4.

He stayed in Tennessee for his next target, robbing a US Bank in Mt. Juliet on Jan.8, followed by a TrustMark Bank in Prattville, Alabama on January 10. His most recent crimes took place at a 5th 3rd Bank in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on January 14, followed by a Wells Fargo Bank in Price Branch, Utah on January 17.

The suspect usually approaches the counter and presents a note demanding money and threatening a weapon then departing the bank on foot.

There haven’t been any injuries.

He may be driving a white Ford Explorer or Expedition.

Anyone with information about this robber is urged to call (754) 703-2000, their local police or contact nearest FBI Field Office or submit a tip online at: https://tips.fbi.gov.