Filed Under:Aventura, Bank Robber, FBI, Florida, Local TV, Serial Bank Robber, Traveling Bandit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI is releasing a series of photographs of an unidentified bank robber wanted for robbing at least seven banks in six states, including Florida, in the last three weeks.

Traveling Bandit bank robber outside Aventura Capital Bank on Dec. 28, 2019 (FBI)

Investigators have dubbed him the “Traveling Bandit” based on the great distances he has covered committing these robberies.  They believe the robber may strike again in the near future given his pattern of past robberies.

His crime spree started in Aventura at a Capital Bank on December 28, 2018.

He also hit an Asheville, North Carolina Suntrust Bank, on Jan. 2, 2019, and a Johnson City, Tennessee Mountain Commerce Bank on Jan. 4.

He stayed in Tennessee for his next target, robbing a US Bank in Mt. Juliet on Jan.8, followed by a TrustMark Bank in Prattville, Alabama on January 10. His most recent crimes took place at a 5th 3rd Bank in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on January 14, followed by a Wells Fargo Bank in Price Branch, Utah on January 17.

The FBI is looking for this man who robbed a bank in Johnson City, Tennessee. He has robbed seven banks in six states. (Source: FBI)

The suspect usually approaches the counter and presents a note demanding money and threatening a weapon then departing the bank on foot.

There haven’t been any injuries.

He may be driving a white Ford Explorer or Expedition.

Anyone with information about this robber is urged to call (754) 703-2000, their local police or contact nearest FBI Field Office or submit a tip online at: https://tips.fbi.gov.

‘Traveling Bandit’ bank robber inside Johnson City Mountain Commerce Bank. He has robbed seven banks in six states. (Source: FBI)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s