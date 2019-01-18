Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready for an amazing celestial event this weekend. Anyone who glances up at the night sky on Sunday, Jan. 20, will be in for an epic celestial show. A total lunar eclipse and best of all, you won’t have to stay up late or get up early to see it!

A lunar eclipse is sometimes referred to as a ‘blood moon’ for the reddish hue the moon becomes as it passes into Earth’s shadow.

While a large part of the world will see the total lunar eclipse, the best viewing will be in North and South America.

Here’s a link for detailed times in Miami. Simply change the city if you’d like to see times where you live.

In South Florida, the eclipse will be begin Jan. 20 at 9:36 pm.

It’ll reach a maximum at 12:12 am and end at 2:48 a.m.

According to Space.com this will be the last total lunar eclipse until May 2021, and the last one visible from the United States until 2022.

So where does the name Super Wolf Blood Moon come from?