SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS 4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women, who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we are meeting retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mark Glass.

Master Sgt. Glass served from 1978 to 1998. He had two uncles in the Air Force and that is what encouraged him to enlist.

During his 20 years, he served in Germany, Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Korea. However, when he first enlisted his recruiter told him they had something in intelligence. It was a job Master Sgt. Glass says turned out to be the best in the world.

“We were tapping telephones other communications systems during that time we were at the cold war and our job was to make sure that we weren’t giving away secrets that our adversaries wanted. One of the things we did discover back in the cold war when we were moving ground launch crews missiles, we were able to discover where they were located. The heroes to me are those who actually gave their lives. What makes me more proud is the fact I had the opportunity to serve 20 years. It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve,” said Master Sgt. Mark Glass.

Master Sgt. Glass was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side, he stood and thanked the entire arena for the well-deserved recognition. An unforgettable moment for this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you Master Sgt. Mark Glass for your service.