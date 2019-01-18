Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher Friday, for the way she handled the 2018 General Election.

“Today, we turn our attention to the need to restore faith in our elections processes here in Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “During the 2018 General Election, Florida had 65 out of 67 counties that ran good elections. Supervisor Bucher demonstrated she was unable to comply with the laws of our state and her duties as the Supervisor of Elections and failed to accurately report information related to the number of ballots that had been cast. For these reasons, I am suspending Susan Bucher as Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, effective immediately. It is time to turn the page in Palm Beach County to ensure accountability and transparency from our elections officials.”

Bucher, a former state representative, came under fire for problems related to the November elections. Among other things, her office was unable to complete a manual recount in the statewide race between then-U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and former Gov. Rick Scott, who eventually emerged the winner in the Senate race.

Mr. DeSantis made Friday’s announcement on the steps of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

READ EXECUTIVE ORDER 19-19 HERE

Wendy Link, an attorney, has been tapped to replace Bucher. DeSantis said Link does not plan to run for re-election.

“She is going to right the ship and run a smooth election in 2010 and then return to the private sector,” he said.

DeSantis also announced he will be accepting the resignation of Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes by executive order 19-18. Snipes resigned last year, with her resignation effective Jan. 4.

READ EXECUTIVE ORDER 19-18 HERE

Before leaving office as governor, Rick Scott ousted Snipes, who also drew heavy scrutiny because of problems in the November elections. The decision by DeSantis to accept her resignation ends the current litigation between Snipes and Scott.

“We are going to move beyond this controversy,” DeSantis said. “I think the important thing is not to throw mud about what happened in the past, but let’s get on better footing and make sure this doesn’t happen again in Broward County so effective today that ends the ongoing litigation that’ll save taxpayers a lot of money.”

Additionally, Governor DeSantis announced the appointment of Afghanistan veteran Chris Anderson as Seminole County Supervisor of Elections to fill the vacancy created by Secretary of State Michael Ertel.