FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was back in court Friday morning for more motions from defense lawyers.

Cruz’s lawyers want Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to hold the Broward Sheriff’s Office in contempt of court for improperly providing the suspect’s medical records to a state commission investigating the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people died.

They say only certain authorized investigators and prosecutors should get access to such records in a criminal case, and the commission is not included.

Cruz, 20, faces the death penalty if convicted. His lawyers have offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison, but prosecutors reject that.