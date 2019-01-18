Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As part of their ongoing and fascinating feud, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rescinded a host of last-minute appointments made by Rick Scott, including Scott’s appointment of Andrew Pollack to the State Board of Education.

CBS4’s Jim DeFede spoke to Andrew Pollack. He says he DeSantis’ order is no big deal. He says he expects DeSantis to re-appoint him to the State Board of Education.

“I have no doubt the governor will re-appoint me. I knew this was going to happen, everybody let me know.”

He said he has already met with the members of the State Board and said he is anxious to work with them.

“I look forward to taking the recommendations of the [Marjorie Stoneman Douglas] Commission and making sure they are put in effect.”

He also said he is close to both DeSantis and Scott and sees it as no big deal.

“I’m more worried about what I am going to have for dinner tonight than whether I’m going to be re-appointed.”

Pollack’s 18-year-old daughter Meadow was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14, 2018.