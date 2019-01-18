WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A handful of professionals donated their time at Zoo Miami on Friday to help 20 foster children in need of a forever home.

Photographers, make-up artists, and hair stylists were at the zoo to help kids, ages 2 14, look their best for a photo and video shoot that will showcase their personalities, hobbies and dreams on The Children’s Trust “Miami Heart Gallery.”

The “Miami Heart Gallery” is an online multimedia exhibit which showcases children in Miami-Dade’s foster care system.

You can watch their stories online at www.miamiheartgallery.org.

