Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Wynwood Walls have helped transform the Miami neighborhood into an international arts and culture destination. And now the Walls, established in 2009 as an outdoor museum of international street art, is getting the attention of Preservation magazine.

Preservation, the magazine of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, has released a list of 40 of the most important, most interesting and quirkiest American places 40 years old or less and Wynwood Walls is among the selected locations.

The magazine is asking the public to vote for its favorite 40 Under 40 location and the deadline to vote is Friday, January 18.

The Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID) wants you all fans to cast their votes for the Walls.

“The Wynwood BID is thrilled the National Trust for Historic Preservation has selected Wynwood Walls as one of the most important American sites of the last 40 years. In less than a decade, the mural-adorned Walls have become a global destination for art lovers and the cultural heart of Miami’s urban arts district. We congratulate and thank the Goldman family for creating this truly unique space that so many millions of locals and visitors continue to enjoy,” stated Manny Gonzalez, Executive Director of the Wynwood Business Improvement District in a released statement.

CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE 40 UNDER 40

In addition to the Walls, Miami buildings Atlantis Condominium and 1111 Lincoln Road Parking Garage made the list.