Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – There is a very large police presence in a North Miami Beach neighborhood where a person is apparently barricaded inside a home.

According to North Miami Beach police, the area around NE 15th Avenue and 154th Street is shutdown. It’s being called a very active scene.

Video from Chopper 4 shows an armored SWAT vehicle on the street and heavily armed officers taking up various positions outside of a home.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.