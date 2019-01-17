  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, North Miami Beach, SWAT

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – There is a very large police presence in a North Miami Beach neighborhood where a person is apparently barricaded inside a home.

SWAT team on scene of barricaded subject in North Miami Beach. (CBS4)

According to North Miami Beach police, the area around NE 15th Avenue and 154th Street is shutdown. It’s being called a very active scene.

Video from Chopper 4 shows an armored SWAT vehicle on the street and heavily armed officers taking up various positions outside of a home.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s