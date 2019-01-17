Filed Under:Local TV, Miami-Dade Police, Missing Woman

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have asked for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for a week.

Carmen Suarez-Murias, 55, was last seen January 9th in the 3900 block of NW 21st Street. Police say she left her home abruptly and has not contacted her family or friends.

Suarez-Murias in 5′ 7″, weighs about 230 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen driving a four-door 2019 blue Nissan Sentra with a license tag EVK V57.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

