MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, a second injured in an early morning shooting in front of a strip club near Miami International Airport.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Booby Trap Lounge at 3650 NW South River Drive.

Miami-Dade police said the man who died was 31-years-old and the person injured was 46, both were security guards at the club.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.