WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 7
Filed Under:College Football, Local TV, Manny Diaz, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA, Tate Martell, University Of Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The newest quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes arrived in South Florida on Thursday.

Tate Martell is the highest profile QB that the University of Miami has had in some time.

A 5-star prospect coming out of high school, Martell could step in and start for Miami whenever he is cleared to play.

Martell is transferring to the Hurricanes from Ohio State and it’s likely that he will have to sit out a season in order to receive two years of playing time with Miami.

 

There is a chance, however, that he could ask permission from the NCAA to play right away.

Martell joins three other quarterbacks on the Canes’ roster, and Miami has reportedly offered a scholarship to another prospect QB.

New head coach Manny Diaz appears to be following through on his promise to make the University of Miami ‘quarterback U’ again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s