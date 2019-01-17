Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The newest quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes arrived in South Florida on Thursday.

Tate Martell is the highest profile QB that the University of Miami has had in some time.

A 5-star prospect coming out of high school, Martell could step in and start for Miami whenever he is cleared to play.

Martell is transferring to the Hurricanes from Ohio State and it’s likely that he will have to sit out a season in order to receive two years of playing time with Miami.

There is a chance, however, that he could ask permission from the NCAA to play right away.

Martell joins three other quarterbacks on the Canes’ roster, and Miami has reportedly offered a scholarship to another prospect QB.

New head coach Manny Diaz appears to be following through on his promise to make the University of Miami ‘quarterback U’ again.