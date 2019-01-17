Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A contractor for Immigration and Customs Enforcement was snared in a Palm Beach child sex sting.

Majid Dedihban, a 35-year-old computer engineer, is accused of trying to lure a Florida girl to California to fulfill a “daddy-daughter” sex fantasy.

Dedihban reportedly exchanged phone calls and thousands of text messages with someone he thought was a teen-aged girl. It was actually a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy. Federal court records show Dedihban made contact with the deputy posing as the girl in December.

Dedihban was arrested in San Diego and has agreed to be brought to Florida to face charges of attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He’s being held without bond.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)