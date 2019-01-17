Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – He is loud, energetic and the life of the party.

Since 1994 Roger Avila aka ‘Dolfan Maniac’ has been a permanent fixture at all of the Miami Dolphins’ games. You can’t miss on the sideline, in the crowd and of course with the fans.

“I never turn down a picture, I love to give hugs,” he said.

Avila loves the Dolphins and the Dolphins love him so much they nominated him to the Pro Football Ford Hall of Fans.

Avila said was none other than his favorite player, Dan Marino, who surprised him with the news.

“I’m in la-la land, I was so giddy, he brought out the kid in me it was a dream come true. I am so thankful for that day,” said Avila.

Avila is among six nominees vying for the top spot in the inaugural Ford Hall of Fans. The top three will go to the Super Bowl and one will be picked as the first inductee.

In addition to being a huge Dolphins fan and a family man, friends and family Avila has a huge heart and gives back in a big way.

Several days a week he visits the Metro West Detention Center with a different role, he is a volunteer assistant Chaplin who tries to bring hope to the hopeless. It’s a place he knows all too well. In his early 20’s, Avila served time behind bars, he had a drug and alcohol addiction and even tried taking his own life.

“I understand what they are going through. The first day I left here with tears in my eyes I had to park on the side of the road. It’s like God says ‘do you feel what I feel, do you remember’. Yes I do,” said Avila.

For the past 13 years Avila, with his Dolphins covered bible, has never missed a service and the Dolfan Maniac has never missed a game.

So Fin fans, let’s step it up and vote for Avila at fordhalloffans.com. You have until January 29th to cast your vote.