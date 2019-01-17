Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There are renewed concerns in one Oakland Park neighborhood after coyotes were spotted lurking on an abandoned golf course.

Michael DeSantis, who lives near the course, said his dog, and some of his neighbors’ dogs, has been attacked recently.

Area residents said they’ve seen the coyotes roaming the course, on and off, for the last couple of years. They thought the issued was resolved last summer when the owners of the golf course trapped a couple of them.

In recent weeks, two coyotes have been spotted on the course. Residents say they want the golf course owners to do something before their young children are attacked.