Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs police have made an arrest in the 2017 kidnapping and sexual battery of a 15-year old girl.

Police said Anthony Duran Mc Bride, Jr., 25, forced the victim off a Broward County transit bus and took her to an abandoned Coral Springs apartment, where he sexually battered her.

Authorities said Mc Bride later dropped her off at a nearby parking lot.

Mc Bride was accused of a sexual battery in 2015, but the case did not move forward because the victim would not cooperate with detectives, police said.

Mc Bride was taken into custody at his residence without incident in Coral Springs on Wednesday, according to court records.

He is charged with kidnapping and sexual battery of a victim under 18.

Coral Springs police believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.

They are asking anyone with information regarding this case or other victims, to contact police at (954) 346-1789.