MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Calvary Christian Academy employee is under arrest accused of possession of child porn.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say Jesus Mendez, 35, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed he had downloaded several pornographic videos involving young girls.

BSO said they started their investigation in December and determined Mendez had been using his personal computer to download and share child pornography between July and December of 2018.

Mendez admitted to police to downloading the porn and then storing it in a folder called “Jesus,” according to the arrest report.

Police said they conducted a forensic review of the defendant’s computer and determined they matched the data captured by their investigative tool.

The videos were located on an external drive attached to his laptop computer, authorities said.

Mendez is an IT specialist at the school and was previously employed by the Family and Children’s Ministry for 5 years at the school, court records indicate.

Calvary Christian Academy is a private Christian school located in Fort Lauderdale.

He told police he had no desire to sexually abuse children outside watching child-porn videos.

Mendez faces six counts of possession of child pornography and using a computer to compile child pornography.

Investigators belonging to a National Task Force known as the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) conducted this investigation, police said.