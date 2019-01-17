Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Broward County School Board and Superintendent Robert Runcie are scheduled to give an update on recommendations in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission Report Thursday afternoon.

It has been nearly a year since the Parkland school massacre left 17 people dead and 17 others injured.

Earlier this week, the school board approved an agreement with the Broward Sheriff’s Office which gives them access to real-time, live video feeds from school surveillance cameras.

Providing law enforcement with access to the real-time, live video surveillance feeds is among the recommendations made by the Commission.

READ THE ENTIRE FINAL REPORT HERE

The commission also recommended teachers who volunteer and undergo training be allowed to carry guns.

The report blamed the Broward County school system and sheriff’s office for being unprepared and for delays in responding to the volley of bullets from the AR-15 rifle used by confessed killer Nikolas Cruz.

According to the 446-page report, sheriff’s deputies spent several minutes donning bullet-proof vests, while others hid behind cars, as Cruz methodically went from room to room gunning down teachers and teenagers at his former school.

Allowing specially trained teachers with concealed-weapons licenses to bring guns to classrooms was among the many recommendations offered by the commission.