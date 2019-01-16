Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida woman who nearly lost her life in a personal watercraft accident two years ago, met with rescuers who gave her a second chance at life on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on January 16, 2017, off the waters near Aventura.

First responders from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Fireboat 21 and Rescue 21 responded to the scene of the accident on that day.

Dariana Misrahi had been thrown from her watercraft and was subsequently trauma-alerted to the Aventura Trauma Center.

It was a two-year reunion in the making.

“I’m really grateful for the fire rescue team because if it wasn’t for them where would I be?” said Misrahi. “They actually thought I passed when I came in. So I was like oh it’s me and they barely recognized me.”

She had suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo several surgeries to repair the damage caused by the accident.

Nearly two years to the day, she met and thanked those she says saved her life.

The reunion took place at Station 21, in the 10500 block of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach

Misrahi talked about that day and her long road to recovery.

She remembers one of the firefighters talking to her and holding her hand as she was transported.

It’s a memory she’ll never forget.

“She was with me through the whole thing she held my hand and I held onto her and I told her I don’t want to die and I said I got you mama and that was all,” she said.