Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – It’s true: the priciest listing in today’s Miami rental market is going for $51,595/month — a mind-blowing 1,442 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals across the country. As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only high-end listing in the city. But what top-notch amenities might someone come across for these astronomical prices?

We examined local listings in Miami via rental site Zumper to unearth the city’s most lavish listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5159 S.W. Fifth Terrace (Alameda – West Flagler)

Starting things off with a statement, salivate over this single-family home located at 5159 S.W. Fifth Terrace in Alameda – West Flagler. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Miami is approximately $3,500/month, this pad is currently going for a jaw-dropping $51,595/month. Why so steep?

The building has outdoor space, assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect an open floor plan, high ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pets too can reside in this stately home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2821 S. Bayshore Drive, #7A

Then, here’s this condo over at 2821 S. Bayshore Drive, #7A. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Miami is approximately $4,250/month, this stately home is currently going for an unthinkable $19,500/month.

The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, large windows and many closets. As luxurious as this set-up might appear, pets aren’t permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

788 Brickell Plaza, #1102 (Brickell)

Then, here’s this single-family home over at 788 Brickell Plaza, #1102 in Brickell. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This pad is currently listed at a jaw-dropping $18,900/month. What, precisely, makes it so expensive?

The building boasts assigned parking, secured entry and on-site management. In the condo, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with views, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a master bedroom with en-suite bath, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets too can partake in this sumptuous home.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)