Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While the water may be a bit too chilly to take a dip, you can now do that at two beach areas that had been under a swim advisory.

On Wednesday, the state’s health department lifted advisories for both Crandon South on Key Biscayne and North Shore at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.

A swim advisory both of these beaches had been in effect since January 9th after testing showed an elevated level of fecal matter in the water.