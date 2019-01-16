Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, Local TV, Miami, Miami Northwestern Senior High School, South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Northwestern Senior High School student is accused of exposing himself to a teacher.

Police said Andre Washington, 18, was being helped with his college application on the 3rd of December when the incident took place.

The student and teacher were at the school’s college resource center, along with two other students, when she looked down and noticed his “exposed, erected penis,” according to the arrest report.

The arrest report also mentioned there was semen on Washington’s hand.

The battery charge stems from an incident which took place on the following day, according to police.

The teacher said Washinton grabbed her leg in a school hallway, while the teacher was speaking to another teacher.

Washington, who was arrested Tuesday, faces indecent exposure and battery charges and was held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

