FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement across South Florida is preparing for the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” ride that wreaks havoc on our streets.

It began a few years ago as a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and promote non-violence.

Many say that message gets lost when the dirt bike and ATV riders illegally take to the roads, speeding while weaving in and out of traffic and performing dangerous stunts.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Miami-Dade Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol have partnered with various city police departments in Miami-Dade and Broward to try and keep the mayhem to a minimum on Monday.

Law enforcement plans to be out in force on the roads. They say anyone caught breaking the law will be cited, arrested and their vehicle will be seized.

Highway signs will display a message that off-road vehicles are prohibited on public roadways.

Police have cautioned that you are 27 times more likely to die in a bike crash than in a car crash and your odds of dying are dramatically increased if you are not wearing a helmet.

Most of those who’ve taken part in “Wheels Up, Guns Down” in years past were not wearing a helmet, not only endangering themselves with their driving but the public, as well.