MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than six billion text messages are sent in the U.S. every single day.

Some are just a quick hello, some are sent to confirm plans, while many people are having full blown conversations via text message these days.

But no matter how fast your thumbs can type, just because it’s easy, doesn’t mean you should do it.

Today’s Lauren’s List is all about the things you should not do via text!

Send Personal Information

Just like computers, your smartphone can be hacked. Think twice before sending your financial information, your social security number, or even private photographs in a text message. Not only can hackers potentially steal it, but taking a screen grab is easier than ever these days.

Deliver Bad News

Yes, this includes breaking up with someone. Just don’t do it via text. It’s rude, cowardly, and lazy. Even in non-break-up situations, the person you’re delivering the negative news to may need support and a theoretical shoulder to cry on, even if it’s just through a short phone conversation. The recipient can’t see your non verbal signals when your texting or calling, so it’s always best to deliver bad news in person when you can.

Cancel Plans

Maybe you have a legitimate excuse for bailing on plans, but have the courtesy to call the person you’re canceling on. The problem with texting is, the person you’re sending it to may not see it until its too late. They may end up waiting for you at that coffee shop or bar for a while without cell signal before realizing you canceled. And if you’re calling out of work, definitely make sure to actually talk to a manager to confirm they know you won’t be in that day.

Go On And On

Texting is supposed to be a conversation. A conversation takes two or more people. But we all have that one friend or family member who writes epically long texts. Or better yet, the person who sends a bunch of really short texts in rapid succession without ever giving you a chance to respond. Just like in person-to-person contact, interaction is a two-way street. Be sure to be a courteous texter, and allow other people to have their say, too.

Do you break any of these texting etiquette rules?

