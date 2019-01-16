Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) — Key West has taken the first step toward banning the sale of sunscreens that contain ingredients that some consider harmful to coral reefs.

Tuesday night the Key West City Commission approved the measure 7-0. Commissioners now must review the ordinance a second time and pass it again on February 5th before it can become law. It would ban products containing oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Nearly 100 people turned out for the discussion, with 50 signing up to speak about the proposal. They included dermatologists, boat captains, and school children.

Commissioner Jimmy Weekley said people could still get a prescription from a doctor for sunscreens that contain the banned ingredients.

Last year, Hawaii banned the sale or distribution of sunscreens containing the ingredients beginning in 2021.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)