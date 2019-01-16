Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami’s 2018 football season ended less than a month ago.

To fans, it must feel like a lot longer than that.

Two days after Christmas, the Canes were rocked by Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl 35-3.

A day later Miami’s head coach, Mark Richt, suddenly and abruptly resigned.

A season that began full of hope and with the Hurricanes ranked in the Top 10 had just crashed and burned in spectacular fashion.

Then, just as quickly as things seemed bleaker than they had in years…Miami’s fortunes turned right back around.

Recently departed defensive coordinator Manny Diaz kindly said ‘thanks but no thanks’ to the head coaching job he had accepted with Temple University and returned to Miami to take over the Hurricanes.

Since then, it’s been an avalanche of good news for the Canes as the roster and coaching staff are reaping the benefits of the return and ascension of Coach Diaz.

From the hiring of offensive coordinator Dan Enos, a hotshot offensive mind who had been working as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban in Alamaba, to the return of speedy wide receiver Jeff Thomas, who was planning to play for Illinois after being released from the the team by Richt last November.

In the blink of an eye the tides have turned back in Miami’s favor.

On Wednesday, a target date for the next chapter of Hurricanes football was released.

Here is the Miami Hurricanes full 2019 football schedule: