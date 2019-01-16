Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former NFL player tackled a man he says was peering through his daughter’s bedroom window in Wellington.

A deputy from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office who responded to the scene on Monday morning says he arrived at the scene to find two men engaged in a scuffle.

When the deputy exited his vehicle, one of the men told the deputy the restrained man had been looking through his daughter’s window.

The suspect who was identified by police as Geoffrey Cassidy, 48, then began to run away from the scene but was quickly apprehended a short time after.

CBS12 says the father is Tony Beckham, who used to play the Tennessee Titans. He was getting ready to go to work when he noticed movement on the side of the house, according to the CBS Palm Beach Station.

Beckham told police Cassidy was crouched in some bushes by the window with his hands in his pants.

Cassidy attempted to run away but was quickly tackled by Beckham until police arrived. Cassidy claims he was doing no such thing, that he was only walking around and that his vehicle had broken down in the area, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said Cassidy had to be taken to Wellington Regional Medical Center with fractures to his face.

He is being charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.