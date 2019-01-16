Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen has been charged in a deadly northwest Miami-Dade shooting which took the life of a young mother.

Surveillance video shows two males entering a convenience store off Northwest 62 Street about 1 a.m. on December 26th. After a few minutes waiting at the counter, they leave and walk up to the apartment building across the street. Within seconds, they’re both seen firing a number of rounds through the fence and running across the road.

Dynette Early, 31, who was sitting outside the apartment building talking to family members, was shot and killed. Police say she was not the intended target.

Her friends said her children came outside and tried to wake her up after she was shot.

James Wooden, 16, has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting. Police are still looking for a second person. Anyone with information is urged to Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).