MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bundle up South Florida as our cool spell continues.

Wednesday morning lows fell to the low 50s and upper 40s in Broward and Miami-Dade. It was a cool start for the Keys as well with low 60s.

Layers will be necessary since we will enjoy a cool, brisk breeze throughout the day and highs will struggle to reach the low 70s.

A spectacular day ahead with bright blue skies, plenty of winter sunshine and low humidity.

Wednesday night will be cool again, but not quite as cold as the past few nights. Lows will tumble to the upper 50s closer to the coast and low 50s inland.

Thursday our highs creep up to the upper 70s and it will feel more seasonable since our average high is 76 degrees.

By Friday morning lows will be comfortably cool with low to mid-60s. As high pressure moves into the Atlantic and the winds shift out of the east, temperatures will continue to increase.

With more of an onshore breeze, we will see the return of the humidity and warmer weather over the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday we will see the potential for breezy showers and some storms ahead of a powerful arctic cold front.

By Monday morning we will likely see the coldest air of the season in the wake of the front. Lows will drop drastically to low 50s and some inland areas could fall to the 40s. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday it will be cool with highs in the low to mid-60s.