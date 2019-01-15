Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family is grieving the loss of their grandmother was reportedly shot and killed by her son-in-law in front of her daughter’s home in northeast Miami-Dade.

Friends said Linda Marx, 70, had just celebrated her 70th birthday Sunday night.

Family friends told CBS4, Marx and her son-in-law, 52-year-old Steven Kasimow, had an argument at a home on Northeast 211th Street, just west of Aventura.

When Marx followed Kasimow outside, he reportedly shot her.

According to police, Marx and Kasimow had been arguing about an ongoing family matter.

Arriving officers found Marx, a popular realtor, in a car in front of the home with gunshot wounds to her head.

Kasimown was later found four miles away in Hollywood, near Pembroke Road and South 21st Avenue.

When officers approached his car, they found that he was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.