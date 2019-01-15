Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University announced Tuesday that they will hold their annual UM vs FIU football game at Marlins Park.

The game which was scheduled for November 23 was announced earlier this month. The venue, however, had remained in question.

FIU will hold an official press conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to make the announcement.

Marlins Park, which holds more than 36,000 fans, is larger than FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium, which seats about 20,000 fans.

The baseball stadium opened in 2012 and was built on the site of the historic Orange Bowl.

Marlins Park has hosted two World Baseball Classics, the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, international soccer Matches, and concerts.