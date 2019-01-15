  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida International University, Football Game, Local TV, Marlins Park, University Of Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University announced Tuesday that they will hold their annual UM vs FIU football game at Marlins Park.

The game which was scheduled for November 23 was announced earlier this month. The venue, however, had remained in question.

FIU will hold an official press conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to make the announcement.

Marlins Park, which holds more than 36,000 fans, is larger than FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium, which seats about 20,000 fans.

The baseball stadium opened in 2012 and was built on the site of the historic Orange Bowl.

Marlins Park has hosted two World Baseball Classics, the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, international soccer Matches, and concerts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s