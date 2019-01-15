  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is returning to court for hearings on the massacre and on accusations he assaulted a corrections officer.

Tuesday’s session includes a status hearing on that November assault at the Broward County Jail.

A judge also will hear a defense motion regarding the handling of personal Cruz records by a state commission that investigated the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Prosecutors say another hearing Wednesday includes a defense attempt to prevent further contact between Cruz and the corrections officer involved in the assault.

Cruz faces a number of felony charges in the jail assault. He could get the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the shooting at the Parkland school.

