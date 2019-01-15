Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Workers were repairing a large water main break in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where a large water main break has been affecting traffic since earlier in the day.

A spokesperson for the city says all lanes of the northbound A1A from Northeast 30th Street to Oakland Park Boulevard are closed.

Traffic is being diverted west on northeast 30th Street.

There is no boil water notice in effect at this time.