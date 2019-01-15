Filed Under:Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Local TV, Traffic, Water Main Break

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Workers were repairing a large water main break in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where a large water main break has been affecting traffic since earlier in the day.

A spokesperson for the city says all lanes of the northbound A1A from Northeast 30th Street to Oakland Park Boulevard are closed.

Traffic is being diverted west on northeast 30th Street.

There is no boil water notice in effect at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s