FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The group Concerned Citizens of Broward County’ is expected to present the Broward County School Board a petition with thousands of signatures requesting the removal of School Superintendent Robert Runcie.

According to the group’s Facebook page, they have collected more than 7,000 signatures calling for Runcie’s removal.

The superintendent has received harsh criticism in the aftermath of the February 14 deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Some community members and victim’s family members say he did not do enough and needs to be replaced.

The group formed not long after the Parkland shooting.

The School Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m.