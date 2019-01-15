Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Longtime South Florida law enforcement figure Frank Adderley is out of a job at the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Adderley, 57, had been part of the former Sheriff Scott Israel’s command staff since 2016, where he served as colonel overseeing several divisions, including the 911 communications system.

Adderley told CBS 4 that he was fired on Monday, saying, “I have no ill feelings and I wish the new sheriff much success.”

He served with the city of Fort Lauderdale for more than three decades as police chief.

A South Florida native, Adderley grew up in Fort Lauderdale, went to Stranahan High School and attended college at Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida International University and the FBI national academy for police executives.

Adderley joined the force in 1980 and would go on to become the first African-American promoted to the ranks of major, assistant chief and chief of police in the department.

Israel was removed from office by Governor Ron DeSantis last week. De Santis appointed Gregory Tony as the new sheriff.