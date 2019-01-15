Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University if warning its community about two disturbing incidents.

FIU Police released a notice on Tuesday warning of two incidents of indecent exposure on unsuspecting victims.

According to FIUPD, the most recent case took place at the school’s campus on Tamiami Trail in West Miami-Dade.

The previous case occurred at the Biscayne Bay campus.

Each time the subject drove by the victims and exposed himself.

Police say in both cases, the subject is described as a white male, approximately 20-25 years old with facial hair.

He was seen driving a newer model silver Infiniti Q60, per police.

Anyone who has been victimized or that may have information about the subject is urged to contact FIUPD at 305-348-2626.