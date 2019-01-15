Filed Under:Car Fire, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Turnpike, Local TV, Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Traffic was tied up in Broward County after a car burst into flames on a major highway.

Firefighters were called to the Florida Turnpike at the Sample Road exit in Pompano Beach after car that was being towed caught on fire.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Video from Chopper4 shows how intense the smoke was as fire crews arrived.

Eventually, the flames were put out by firefighters.

Florida Highway Patrol says the car was being towed by another vehicle and they do not believe it was occupied at the time of the fire.

